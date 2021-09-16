Sue, I am saddened by the news of Dave’s passing. You are the most caring, loving, and devoted spouse I have ever witnessed. May Dave RIP and I know you will be comforted by your beautiful devoted daughters to get you through this difficult time.



And, please reach out to us if you should need anything.



Love and comfort to each of you,

Love, Joyce and Keith and Kelly Krieger

Joyce Krieger Friend September 15, 2021