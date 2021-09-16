BOLDT - David W.
Of Williamsville, NY, September 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Susan (Laier) Boldt; dear father of Elizabeth (Jason) Popielarz, Sarah (Alain) Charlier and Maria (Patrick) Steffen; loving grandfather of André, Bryson, Fiona, David and Helen; son of the late Kenwyn and Frina Boldt; son-in-law of the late Calvin and Ruth Laier; brother of Steven Boldt. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the North Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY, 14221 on Friday, September 17th, at 11 AM. Services will be live-streamed and viewable at https://boxcast.tv/view/memorial-service-david-boldt-wl8n5bkddl8l0wscwfr6
. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Connect Life, 4444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Williamsville, NY 14221 in memory of David. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2021.