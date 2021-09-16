Menu
David W. BOLDT
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
BOLDT - David W.
Of Williamsville, NY, September 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Susan (Laier) Boldt; dear father of Elizabeth (Jason) Popielarz, Sarah (Alain) Charlier and Maria (Patrick) Steffen; loving grandfather of André, Bryson, Fiona, David and Helen; son of the late Kenwyn and Frina Boldt; son-in-law of the late Calvin and Ruth Laier; brother of Steven Boldt. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the North Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY, 14221 on Friday, September 17th, at 11 AM. Services will be live-streamed and viewable at https://boxcast.tv/view/memorial-service-david-boldt-wl8n5bkddl8l0wscwfr6. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Connect Life, 4444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Williamsville, NY 14221 in memory of David. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
North Presbyterian Church
300 N. Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your Loss Sue for you and your family. I worked with Dave along time ago. I have fond memories of Dave. He was a great guy and will be missed by many.
Mark McGranahan
September 26, 2021
Dave was a wonderful husband to Sue, amazing father to Elizabeth and Sarah. He loved his son in laws Alain and Jason and adored his grandchildren, Andre, Bryson and Fiona. May you rest in peace. You will never be forgotten. You certainly made an impact in this world.
Debbie Rice
September 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss Sue, prayers for you and the family
Kathy Edwards (ret. RF)
Work
September 16, 2021
Here is the correct link for the live stream/virtual memorial. Sorry for the confusion. https://boxcast.tv/view/memorial-service-david-boldt-wl8n5bkddl8l0wscwfr6
Alain Charlier
Family
September 16, 2021
Dave was a special guy in so many ways. Devoted to his family and friends and always had smile on his face. Kind, gentle and also devoted to his work. Dave will be missed by many. May God Bless You and Keep You. You will be in our hearts forever...
Richard O Moore
Friend
September 16, 2021
Dear Sue and Family, My heart goes out to you all at this most difficult time. Praying for God’s peace and comfort for you & your loved ones.
Sheryl Deneke
Coworker
September 16, 2021
Dave was fun-loving,a great friend who loved playing practical jokes.Everytime we would get together we would laugh. A superb chef who’s meals were always delicious. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Rest In Peace.
Keith Leaderstorf
Friend
September 16, 2021
Love this guy. Too much to say in so little time. He made so many around him so happy without trying. Professionally he was tenacious that resulted in success and personally he was warm and caring.
Kevin Houser
September 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Dave´s passing. Dave was a class guy and always upbeat and professional. I jave fond memories of working with him over many years at DNC. Will miss him!
Bob Cook
September 16, 2021
Sue, I am saddened by the news of Dave’s passing. You are the most caring, loving, and devoted spouse I have ever witnessed. May Dave RIP and I know you will be comforted by your beautiful devoted daughters to get you through this difficult time.

And, please reach out to us if you should need anything.

Love and comfort to each of you,
Love, Joyce and Keith and Kelly Krieger
Joyce Krieger
Friend
September 15, 2021
Sue and family, just received the message from Tom Frachella about the passing of Dave. I’m very saddened for your loss, but Dave was a lucky guy to have a loving family
besides his bark he was as kind man and respected by all who met him

Our thoughts are with you and family
Shelley Hoffman
Acquaintance
September 15, 2021
Dave, I didn’t know you for a long time, but as a friend and colleague (CA-1, Delaware North airports, you in BUF, me in PHX) I enjoyed talking with you. You were one of the best! Rest In Peace, and my condolences to you family and friends.
Bill Higgins
Coworker
September 15, 2021
