BUSCH - David F.

Age 79, of Ft. Myers, Florida went to be home with the Lord on September 12, 2021. Dear brother of Carol Radich. Predeceased siblings, Rosemary (Joseph) Boris, Ruth (Joseph) Cocina, Dorothy (Arthur) Donahue, and William (Evelyn) Busch, Jr. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Cremation, Florida.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.