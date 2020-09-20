BROWNE - David Christopher

Of Lockport, NY, retired Performance Director and Manager for Disney On Ice. Peacefully passed away on September 14, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Predeceased by parents William and Judy Browne; loving brother of Michael (Rita) Richard (Heather) Jeffrey (Margaret) and Colleen Daumen; uncle to Christopher, Lindsay, Amanda, Ashley, Nicholas and Steven. David started skating at age 9, he won multiple Empire State games gold medals in mens singles and was an Eastern United States Gold Medalist in pairs. He had a fascinating life, traveling the world with Disney On Ice, first as a performer, than a performance director and then manager. He was a gentle soul and will be sadly missed by family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY (south of County and N. French Rd's) Monday, from 4-7 PM. Chapel Service, Tuesday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to MS Society in David's name.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.