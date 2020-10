DUSTMAN - David C.

October 6, 2020, of Lackawanna, NY, at the age of 77 Years. Beloved brother of Elmer F. (Joyce) Dustman Jr. and Nancy Jean (Rick) Dustman-Strutz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.