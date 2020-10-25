FERGUSON - David C.

Age 77, formally of Buffalo, NY, entered into eternal rest on October 10, 2020, in Columbus, OH, after declining health while in Hospice Care. Dave was born on May 25, 1943 in Washington, DC to the late Mr. and Mrs. William A. Ferguson Jr. (Mary Conway) of Kenmore, NY. He is survived by his brothers Paul S. Ferguson (Elaine) of Wolfeboro, NH and William Barry Ferguson (Suzanne) of Dublin, OH, and many nieces and nephews. David is preceded in death by his loving wife Teresa (Giambra) and his sister Carol Schmidt (Randy). Dave was a long time employee of the Courier Express and Roswell Park Memorial Hospital. Dave's many friends and family appreciated his kind spirit, his love of life, and his work ethic in spite of the challenges he faced in life. Dave and his wife were long time parishioners of St. Rose of Lima in Buffalo. Celebration of life services will be held in Buffalo at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.