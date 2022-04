CHADWICK - David P.

June 14, 2021. Son of the late Ruth and Robert Chadwick Sr.; dear brother of Robert Chadwick, Diane Chadwick-Knorr and Thomas (Kelly) Chadwick; also survived by adoring nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends may call Saturday, 1-5 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 18, 2021.