STERN - David Charles

Originally from Buffalo, NY, passed away at age 66 in San Francisco, California, in October, 2020. He had lived the past 35 years in San Francisco, where he had moved to pursue his calling as an artist. David attended Bennett High School in Buffalo and graduated from Amherst High School in Amherst NY. He attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison. David was known to family and friends for his mystical landscape paintings, which seemed to reflect his perception and expression of an ethereal spiritual dimension. But his paintings were largely grounded in the mountains and forests of the Western United States, where David travelled frequently. David's affinity for the outdoors likely originated during his summers at Buffalo's YMCA Weona Camps, where he participated in Camp Dell's Canadian wilderness canoeing in the 1960s. Often seen wearing his San Francisco Giants baseball cap, David was an avid Little Leaguer in Buffalo. His favorite outdoor activities included hiking along the West Coast, skiing, and golf. He worked most recently as a courier for Deliverex Acquisition in the San Francisco Bay area. David will be remembered for his kind and generous spirit. He is predeceased by his father Robert Harold Stern; his mother Madeleine Stern; and is sadly missed by his brothers Harvey in New Orleans, LA, and Thomas in Ithaca, NY, as well as by his niece Shula Rose Stern and his nephew Alan Stern.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.