CLARK - David, Jr.
Departed this life October 9, 2020. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 4-7 PM, where the family will receive friends Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 10 AM-11 AM. Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.