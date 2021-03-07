COULTER - David J., III
March 3, 2021, age 63, of Lancaster. Beloved son of the late David and Margaret; brother of the late Kathy (late Russ) Moyer; dear uncle of Chris (Jen) Moyer, Alex (Meg) Moyer; great-uncle of Christian and Charlotte. Dave was a Special Olympic Medalist and an avid sports fan. Donations in Dave's memory may be made to The Special Olympics
of New York. A memorial service is planned for May 15th at the Moyer Home. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.