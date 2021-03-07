Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David J. COULTER III
COULTER - David J., III
March 3, 2021, age 63, of Lancaster. Beloved son of the late David and Margaret; brother of the late Kathy (late Russ) Moyer; dear uncle of Chris (Jen) Moyer, Alex (Meg) Moyer; great-uncle of Christian and Charlotte. Dave was a Special Olympic Medalist and an avid sports fan. Donations in Dave's memory may be made to The Special Olympics of New York. A memorial service is planned for May 15th at the Moyer Home. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We miss you
Michael schlicht
Friend
October 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results