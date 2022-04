COX - David L.

December 22, 2021, age 84, of Tarpon Springs, FL, formerly of North Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of 52 years to Beverly A. Cox; dearest father of Dave, Michael, Deborah and John; grandfather of four grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 28th, at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., at 11 AM. Entombment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangement by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.