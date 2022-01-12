CROCKETT - David B.
Age 79, of Grand Island and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, January 10, 2022. Husband of 49 years to Patricia J. (nee Kennedy) Crockett; father of Timothy (Jennifer) Crockett and Melissa Crockett Simpson; papa of Evan and Taylor; son of the late Voris and Bonetta Crockett and brother of Nancy Cole-Neiswonger and the late Keith Crockett. Also survived by nieces and nephews. David was a 1960 graduate of Tonawanda High School where he excelled in football and baseball. He was a life member of the Niagara Hose Volunteer Fire Co. and the Gastown Sportsmen Club. Dave was also an avid hunter and instructed the NYS Hunters Safety Course for many years. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 14th, from 2:30 PM until 5:30 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts), in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, at 5:30 PM, following the visitation. Everyone welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of David may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the charity of your choice
. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.