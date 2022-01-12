Menu
David B. CROCKETT
Tonawanda Middle and High School
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
CROCKETT - David B.
Age 79, of Grand Island and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, January 10, 2022. Husband of 49 years to Patricia J. (nee Kennedy) Crockett; father of Timothy (Jennifer) Crockett and Melissa Crockett Simpson; papa of Evan and Taylor; son of the late Voris and Bonetta Crockett and brother of Nancy Cole-Neiswonger and the late Keith Crockett. Also survived by nieces and nephews. David was a 1960 graduate of Tonawanda High School where he excelled in football and baseball. He was a life member of the Niagara Hose Volunteer Fire Co. and the Gastown Sportsmen Club. Dave was also an avid hunter and instructed the NYS Hunters Safety Course for many years. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 14th, from 2:30 PM until 5:30 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts), in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, at 5:30 PM, following the visitation. Everyone welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of David may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at
www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Jan
14
Memorial service
5:30p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
Sympathy and prayers to the family! So sorry for your loss. A friend from THS days.
Gerry (Fitzmorris) Carrera
January 18, 2022
I´m so very sorry to hear of David´s passing. He will be very missed. I´m thinking of you during this time.
Kathy Dermody
Family
January 13, 2022
My deepest sympathies to the entire Crockett family. I have known you all for decades and have so many fond memories. These were always treasured but grow even more so now. Prayers for you all to receive comfort in ways that help the most.
Kevin Campbell
Other
January 13, 2022
I´m so very sorry for loss Pat, sending love & prayers
Barb Kovach
January 13, 2022
Nancy, Chip, Bill and myself were so sorry to hear about the passing of your brother. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. God bless.
Sue Carroll Siemucha
Family
January 13, 2022
So sorry for the loss of your Husband, Father , Grandfather and Brother may he RIP
Lucille Crockett
January 13, 2022
Melissa & Taylor - May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Wendy Seitz
January 13, 2022
Tim, Jenn and Evan, Thinking of you and your family during this difficult time. We are so sorry for your loss.
The Willer family
January 13, 2022
Our deepest sympathy in the death of Dave.Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Penny (Harvey)and Gary Tamburlin
January 13, 2022
My deepest condolences and sympathy to all of you for the loss of a cousin. My prayers are with you. So sorry Nancy.
Jann MacDonald
Family
January 13, 2022
Sorry for your loss David was a good man
Mike scott
January 12, 2022
So sorry for your loss..Prayers
Gail and Earl Pontious
January 12, 2022
So sad to hear of Dave´s passing. Thoughts and prayers to his family. Will always cherish the many years together on the athletic fields of THS.
Jay Bach
Friend
January 12, 2022
Grew up with David and played many sports together. Always a pleasure to spend time with him. Sincerest sympathy to the family
Dennis Proefrock
January 12, 2022
With great sadness we received this news. Condolences to family. He was MY FRIEND GOD BLESS GOD BLESS GOD BLESS.
Paul and Pat Normandin
Friend
January 12, 2022
Thoughts and prayers are with you Nancy and your family
David Wagner
Friend
January 12, 2022
To our friend and 1960 THS Class President, Dave will be sorely missed. Deepest sympathy to Pat and his family, along with our thoughts and prayers.
Larry & Linda Jenkin
School
January 12, 2022
Melissa and family- So sorry to hear this news. May the lord comfort you during this time.
Randy Bannister
January 12, 2022
Tim, Jennifer, and Evan, Our deepest condolences on the loss of your father/papa. Cherish all the great memories, especially his love of hunting and the camp. Hold them close and let them provide you comfort. Lex and Michelle Barker
Michelle Barker
Other
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results