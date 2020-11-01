CURTIS - David
Of Snyder, NY, entered into rest October 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith M. (nee Rothberger) Curtis; devoted father of Jeffrey (Tami) Curtis, Christopher (Gunavathy) Curtis and step-father of Norman (Phyllis) Frain Jr., Karen (nee Frain) (Robert) Stamp and Mark Frain; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Jessica, Mathew, Derek, Steven, Michael, Kyle, Emily, Joseph, Shannon, Jenna and Thomas; loving son of the late Arthur and Margaret Curtis. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (Please assemble at church). David was an active member of St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church for many years. He was a Computer Consultant for many financial institutions in the Buffalo area. He was an avid chess player, runner and train enthusiast. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.