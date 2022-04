D'AMATO - David V.September 25, 2021. Loving father of Courtney D'Amato-Lombardi and Ashley (Josh) Mule'; dear grandfather of Nicholas, Milania and Avery; son of Norman and the late Joanne (Tripoli) D'Amato; brother of Christopher (Daniella) D'Amato and Lisa Panaro; survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services will be held. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com