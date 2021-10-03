D'AMATO - David V.
September 25, 2021. Loving father of Courtney D'Amato-Lombardi and Ashley (Josh) Mule'; dear grandfather of Nicholas, Milania and Avery; son of Norman and the late Joanne (Tripoli) D'Amato; brother of Christopher (Daniella) D'Amato and Lisa Panaro; survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services will be held. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.