David V. D'AMATO
D'AMATO - David V.
September 25, 2021. Loving father of Courtney D'Amato-Lombardi and Ashley (Josh) Mule'; dear grandfather of Nicholas, Milania and Avery; son of Norman and the late Joanne (Tripoli) D'Amato; brother of Christopher (Daniella) D'Amato and Lisa Panaro; survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services will be held. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
