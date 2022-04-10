Menu
David L. DANIEL
DANIEL - David L.
Age 85, died Sunday, April 3, 2022. A lifelong resident of Tonawanda, NY. The son of the late Joseph and Casimera (nee Bagrowski) Daniel; he was predeceased by his loving wife, Berta (nee Meyer); his brothers, Richard and Paul; and sisters, Florence, Natalie, and Joan. He is survived by one son, John (Michelle); one grandson, Fletcher Daniel; two granddaughters, Crystal Rose and Dakota (Edwin) Faron; as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in David's name to Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.pancan.org. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel.) Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
