DANIEL - David L.
Age 85, died Sunday, April 3, 2022. A lifelong resident of Tonawanda, NY. The son of the late Joseph and Casimera (nee Bagrowski) Daniel; he was predeceased by his loving wife, Berta (nee Meyer); his brothers, Richard and Paul; and sisters, Florence, Natalie, and Joan. He is survived by one son, John (Michelle); one grandson, Fletcher Daniel; two granddaughters, Crystal Rose and Dakota (Edwin) Faron; as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in David's name to Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.pancan.org
. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel.) Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.