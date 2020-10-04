GARDNER - David E.
October 1, 2020, age 85. Beloved husband of the late Karen A. (nee Stanko) Gardner; loving father of Tim (Christina), Beth, Mary and Patrick (Marilynn) Gardner; cherished grandfather of Jack, Madeline, Grace, Katherine, Matthew, Patrick and Gavin; caring brother of the late George (Ellen), Russell (late Jean) and Herbert (late Evelyn) Gardner; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry.