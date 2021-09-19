Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David B. ESFORD
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
ESFORD - David B.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Lilly (nee Ligostaeff) Esford; dearest father of David (Jenelle) Esford and Catherine (Jason) Postula; loving grandfather of Daryl (Rhiannon) Adamczyk, Jaxson and Liam Esford; brother of James Jr. (Helen), Joseph (Bonnie) and Gerald (Roxanne) Esford; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc. Please share condolences online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Lilly & Esford Family, so sorry for your loss. As a kid I have fond memories of Barry.
Wally & Jean Christ
September 19, 2021
Esford family, sorry for your loss, Uncle Barry was a good man! May he Rest In Peace. Michael,Kateri,& Connor
The Brogan´s
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results