ESFORD - David B.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Lilly (nee Ligostaeff) Esford; dearest father of David (Jenelle) Esford and Catherine (Jason) Postula; loving grandfather of Daryl (Rhiannon) Adamczyk, Jaxson and Liam Esford; brother of James Jr. (Helen), Joseph (Bonnie) and Gerald (Roxanne) Esford; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc. Please share condolences online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.