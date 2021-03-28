EVANS - David P.
March 23, 2021. Husband of the late Kathleen (Barnes) Evans; father of Mary, Peggy, David (Annie), John (Thomas Harris) and Danny (Wendy) Evans; grandfather of Danielle, Kaitlyn, Shannon, David Jr., Elizabeth and Aspen; brother of the late John (Mary Lee), George and Mary Evans. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St. As per NYS Covid-19 protocols, masks and social distancing will be required. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 11 AM at St. Martin of Tours Church. Dave was an attorney for over 50 years and a longtime member of the Blackthorn Club. Flowers gratefully declined. Due to Covid restrictions, the family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held in late summer. Share condolences online at www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2021.