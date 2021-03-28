I was saddened to learn of my cousin David´s passing. I´ll never forget the strength and love he showed to my mother( his Aunt Nora) sister and I when he came down to Brooklyn to be with us after my father died.His presence helped us get through a difficult time.Later on in years, I was so proud that he walked me down the aisle at my wedding. I can still hear his wonderful booming Irish voice and laughter. God bless all his family and know that I loved him very much.

Maureen (Kilgallon) Hargraves March 30, 2021