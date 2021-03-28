Menu
David P. EVANS
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
1975 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
EVANS - David P.
March 23, 2021. Husband of the late Kathleen (Barnes) Evans; father of Mary, Peggy, David (Annie), John (Thomas Harris) and Danny (Wendy) Evans; grandfather of Danielle, Kaitlyn, Shannon, David Jr., Elizabeth and Aspen; brother of the late John (Mary Lee), George and Mary Evans. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St. As per NYS Covid-19 protocols, masks and social distancing will be required. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 11 AM at St. Martin of Tours Church. Dave was an attorney for over 50 years and a longtime member of the Blackthorn Club. Flowers gratefully declined. Due to Covid restrictions, the family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held in late summer. Share condolences online at www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
1975 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY
Apr
6
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
1975 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY
Apr
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Martin of Tours Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
I was so saddened to hear of Mr. Evans' passing (and on my birthday of all days). He was like a 2nd dad to me, and a great man to work for (except for some of those moments). My condolences to the family. He will be missed.
Elizabeth Holy
April 1, 2021
I have many happy memories of my cousin, David, and poignant ones, too. His love and support meant the world to my mother, Nora, my sister, Maureen, and me when our father died. I´ll always remember his distinctive speaking voice, beautiful singing voice, and hearty laugh. As the poet, Thomas Campbell wrote, "To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is to never die." You´ll always be in our hearts, David. With deepest sympathy, Margaret Ann (Kilgallon) Monin
Margaret Ann (Kilgallon) Monin
March 30, 2021
I was saddened to learn of my cousin David´s passing. I´ll never forget the strength and love he showed to my mother( his Aunt Nora) sister and I when he came down to Brooklyn to be with us after my father died.His presence helped us get through a difficult time.Later on in years, I was so proud that he walked me down the aisle at my wedding. I can still hear his wonderful booming Irish voice and laughter. God bless all his family and know that I loved him very much.
Maureen (Kilgallon) Hargraves
March 30, 2021
True gentleman and great Lawyer. Rest in Peace Dave.....DD
Dennis Dargavel
March 30, 2021
Mary, Peggy, David, John and Dan... I´m so sorry for your loss. Your father was such a great friend. I´ll always cherish the (oh so many) fond memories I have of him!!!
Jim O'Dea
March 28, 2021
