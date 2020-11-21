FELDMAN - David
November 18, 2020. Husband of Marylou Feldman and the late Bess Feldman; father of Daniel (Alice) Feldman and Paul (Jane) Feldman; step-father of David Danielson; grandfather of Lauren, Evan and Julia Feldman; step-grandfather of Chantal Sperry, Kristin Danielson Neu and Anthony Danielson; brother of Sandra Bluman; great-grandfather of Charlotte Feldman, Anthony Jr., Adrianna, Alexander and Andrew Danielson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. To view Graveside Service virtually, visit Mesnekoff Funeral Home's Facebook page, on Sunday, at 11 AM. Donations in David's memory may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements made by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.