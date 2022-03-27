Fraboni - David J.

David passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2022. He was a CPA at Price Waterhouse in Buffalo and retired as the regional Tax Partner after 32 years. He is survived by his wife Sandra of 61 years and children, Karin (Thomas) Laue of Green Valley, AZ; David II (Linda) of Ponce Inlet, FL; Angela of San Diego,CA and Joel (Maria) of Prague CZ; grandchildren, Emily (Rob) Drost, Andrew (Jillian) Laue, Kathryn (Jesus) Orozco, Trevor (Holly) Laue; David III (Leslie), and Nicholas Fraboni; Mark (Mariah), Mitchell, Marissa, and Makail Fraboni: Varina and Viktoria Fraboni; and 11 great-grandchildren and extended family members. Gifts may be made in his memory to the David J. and Sandra H. Fraboni Memorial Endowment Scholarship Fund at Lehigh University or The Greater Buffalo Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America or a charity of your own choice. The family is planning a memorial mass at St Thomas the Apostle Church in Tucson,

Interment will be in the St Mary's Cemetery in Watkins Glen, NY at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.