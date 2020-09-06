NOVAK - David G.
September 4, 2020, age 67. Beloved husband of Charlotte Lane-Novak; dear son of the late George and Cecelia (nee Glair) Novak; caring brother of the late Mary T. Novak; also survived by loving cousins and dear friends. The family will be present on Thursday from 4:30-7:30 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 West Quaker Street, Orchard Park, where Funeral Services will follow at 7:30 PM. Family and friends invited. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in David's memory to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Elm And Carlton St., Buffalo, NY 14263. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.