GRINDER - David C.
Of South Buffalo, NY, March 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Genevieve (nee Schiano) Grinder; loving father of David J. (Marcia) Grinder and Andrea (Steven) Gorczyca; cherished grandpa of Jessica, Aleksander, Angela Grinder, and Olivia Gorczyca; dear brother of Harry (Barbara) Grinder, Jonathan (Birdie) Grinder, and the late Barbara Gordon; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11AM. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Grinder retired from General Motors after working there for 34 years. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.