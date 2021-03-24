Menu
David C. GRINDER
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
GRINDER - David C.
Of South Buffalo, NY, March 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Genevieve (nee Schiano) Grinder; loving father of David J. (Marcia) Grinder and Andrea (Steven) Gorczyca; cherished grandpa of Jessica, Aleksander, Angela Grinder, and Olivia Gorczyca; dear brother of Harry (Barbara) Grinder, Jonathan (Birdie) Grinder, and the late Barbara Gordon; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11AM. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Grinder retired from General Motors after working there for 34 years. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Mar
27
Service
11:00a.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gen so sorry for your loss. Please extend my sympathy to Dave (butchie) and Andrea. Will keep you in my prayers All my love Barbara(Klinshaw)Riedy
Barbara Riedy
March 25, 2021
Dear Dave & family, Sorry to hear of the loss of your father. My thoughts & prayers will be with you. May the happy memories sustain you during this difficult time. Debbie
Deborah (Feldmeyer) Gabriel
March 24, 2021
