HANZLIAN - David C. "Huntzy"
December 22, 2021, age 65. Beloved husband of Elaine Hanzlian; loving father of Jamie (James IV) Mobberly and Kimberly Hanzlian; cherished grandfather of James V and David Mobberly; loving son of the late Margaret (nee Fenzel) and George Hanzlian; caring brother of Michael (Audrey), Margaret (James) Crowe, George, Kathleen (Ronald) Seltz, Joseph (Patricia), Barbara (Mark) Waliszewski, Thomas (Tracy) and the late Robert (Mary) and John (Fran) Hanzlian; also survived by many nieces and nephews. David was the co-founder of Hanzlian Sausage, Inc., est. 1999. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday from St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA and support your local businesses. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 25, 2021.