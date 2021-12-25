Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David C. "Huntzy" HANZLIAN
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY
HANZLIAN - David C. "Huntzy"
December 22, 2021, age 65. Beloved husband of Elaine Hanzlian; loving father of Jamie (James IV) Mobberly and Kimberly Hanzlian; cherished grandfather of James V and David Mobberly; loving son of the late Margaret (nee Fenzel) and George Hanzlian; caring brother of Michael (Audrey), Margaret (James) Crowe, George, Kathleen (Ronald) Seltz, Joseph (Patricia), Barbara (Mark) Waliszewski, Thomas (Tracy) and the late Robert (Mary) and John (Fran) Hanzlian; also survived by many nieces and nephews. David was the co-founder of Hanzlian Sausage, Inc., est. 1999. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday from St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA and support your local businesses. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Sorry for your loss......It's an end of an era. Take care.
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
Work
January 2, 2022
I am deeply sorry for your families loss. May God bless all of you. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him.
Jean Yetto
Other
December 27, 2021
We will forever have Lifelong memories that will carry on till the end of our days. Such good friendships were formed! Huntzy was blessed with his wonderful wife Elaine and wonderful children! We´re sure that his impact on their lives will be everlasting.
Jim and Patti Nabozny
December 27, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the entire family and a special heartfelt message to Kim who has been a consistent, kind and sincere supporter of the Cheektowaga Chamber of Commerce. Your family has been a true blessing to the community. Many thanks to David for the wonderful job he has done with his business and family. We care for and support you in this time of loss.
Anthony Dell
December 27, 2021
We´ll miss you my friend
Tammy & Gil
Friend
December 25, 2021
Sincere condolences to Thomas, and the Hanzlian Family. We knew David to be a friendly and helpful man. Rest In Peace.
Bob Mann
Friend
December 25, 2021
My Sincere Condolences to the Hanzlian Family !!!
Ron Archambeault
December 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results