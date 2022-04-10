HARLING - David A.
Of Angola, NY, April 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Barbara (Wisniewski)Harling; dearest father of David A. (Andrea), Christopher S. and Stephen J. (Nelcilia) Harling; grandfather of Shaffer, Parker, Christopher, Zachary, David, Stephen, Nehzonnii and Yanaba. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.