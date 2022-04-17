HEIMERL - David C.
Entered into rest on April 10, 2022, at age 57. Beloved son of the late Charles and Norma Heimerl; dear brother of Susan Heimerl. David enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, playing cards, backgammon, vacationing, his snowmobiles, motorboat, jet skis, motorcycles and sports cars. He owned and operated several successful businesses throughout his lifetime. A cabin-by-the-lake themed visitation will be held on Friday (April 22, 2022) from 4-7 PM at DANZER, DENGLER & ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please wear your best flannel shirt and jeans. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.