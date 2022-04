HOLLAND - David B.Of Williamsville entered into rest on June 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Bergeman) Holland; devoted father of Brandon (Erika) Holland and the late Vincent Holland; adored grandfather of Vincent and Raymond Holland; loving son of the late Herman and Mary Katherine Holland; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com