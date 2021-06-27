HOLLAND - David B.
Of Williamsville entered into rest on June 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Bergeman) Holland; devoted father of Brandon (Erika) Holland and the late Vincent Holland; adored grandfather of Vincent and Raymond Holland; loving son of the late Herman and Mary Katherine Holland; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.