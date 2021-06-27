Menu
David B. HOLLAND
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
HOLLAND - David B.
Of Williamsville entered into rest on June 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Bergeman) Holland; devoted father of Brandon (Erika) Holland and the late Vincent Holland; adored grandfather of Vincent and Raymond Holland; loving son of the late Herman and Mary Katherine Holland; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
Dave was a wonderful soul!! I am a better person for having met him! His zest for life was absolutely intoxicating! Condolences to Jane and all of his family!!
Matt Palombo
Friend
July 6, 2021
It was a pleasure having David in our St. Greg's Respite program for so many wonderful years. He will be missed by all. Blessings to Jane and family.
Lee Zack
Other
June 27, 2021
