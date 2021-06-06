Menu
David Barrett HOUSER
1944 - 2021
HOUSER - David Barrett
June 2, 2021 at age 76; husband of Karen M. (Karls) Houser; father of Jacqueline H. Houser; grandfather of Sebastian David Houser; brother of Margaret Ann Houser of Seattle, WA. and the late Dennis Houser; son of the late Thelma (nee Denbrook) and Rev. Lloyd Oliver Houser; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday June 8, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will be held at 7 PM. Family and friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Please visit David's Tribute Page to share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
Paul, Tasha and Hailey
June 7, 2021
Dave was such a caring and gentle soul. Prayers for his family at this sad time.
Christine S
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results