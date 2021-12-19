HOYDEN - David W., Sr.
December 17, 2021, beloved husband of 60 years to Joanna (nee DeVincentis); devoted father of Karen Curtin Taneff and David (Jody) Hoyden Jr.; loving grandfather of David Hoyden III, Megan Hoyden and Anthony "AJ" Taneff; dearest brother of Kenneth and the late Jack Hoyden; dear brother-in-law of Dr. Joseph (Ellen) DeVincentis, Ruth Perkins and the late Diana (late Kenneth) Shelley and late Dr. Anthony (late Mary Jane) DeVincentis; fond nephew of Dr. Donald (Eileen) Wildy; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church (950 Losson Road) on Saturday (January 15, 2022) at 10 AM with Military Honors. Mr. Hoyden was a US Army Korean Veteran and member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.