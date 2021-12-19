Menu
David W. HOYDEN Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
HOYDEN - David W., Sr.
December 17, 2021, beloved husband of 60 years to Joanna (nee DeVincentis); devoted father of Karen Curtin Taneff and David (Jody) Hoyden Jr.; loving grandfather of David Hoyden III, Megan Hoyden and Anthony "AJ" Taneff; dearest brother of Kenneth and the late Jack Hoyden; dear brother-in-law of Dr. Joseph (Ellen) DeVincentis, Ruth Perkins and the late Diana (late Kenneth) Shelley and late Dr. Anthony (late Mary Jane) DeVincentis; fond nephew of Dr. Donald (Eileen) Wildy; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church (950 Losson Road) on Saturday (January 15, 2022) at 10 AM with Military Honors. Mr. Hoyden was a US Army Korean Veteran and member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle Church
950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to you Joanne and your family. So many memories of days past with our families and friends. Thoink9ng of you and remembering David in my thoughts and prayers. Currently in Florida for the winter but thinking of you and praying for David. Take heart in your memories. Jackie Vito LoRusso
January 9, 2022
Jacqueline LoRusso
Friend
January 9, 2022
Mr. & Mrs. Hoyden were the best neighbors . I grew up living two doors down from them . Mr. Hoyden always took the time to talk with me. I’m saddened by his passing , but know his time with us was well spent and he left this world a better place . Rest In Peace Mr. Hoyden !
Kim Cswaykus
Friend
December 21, 2021
So sorry to hear about cousin Dave. Our prayers for him and the family. Will attend the service on Jan. 15, 2022.
Butch and Sue Hoiden
Family
December 21, 2021
I am so very sorry on Mr. Hoyden's passing. I remember the Hoydens fondly growing up on Basswood. He was a good man, and he and Mrs. Hoyden were always so kind to my children when we would visit my Mom for Trick or Treating. To David, Karen, Mrs. Hoyden, and the entire family, my most heartfelt condolences. May GOD Bless you all.
Jeffrey Rybak
Neighbor
December 20, 2021
I will remember my times I had with Dave he was a Good man in every sense of the word
Jingles
Friend
December 19, 2021
Dave was a very good and nice man to me and my husband.He will be missed in our neighborhood also we will miss him to.
Elizabeth Keller
Neighbor
December 19, 2021
