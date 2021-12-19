I am so very sorry on Mr. Hoyden's passing. I remember the Hoydens fondly growing up on Basswood. He was a good man, and he and Mrs. Hoyden were always so kind to my children when we would visit my Mom for Trick or Treating. To David, Karen, Mrs. Hoyden, and the entire family, my most heartfelt condolences. May GOD Bless you all.

Jeffrey Rybak Neighbor December 20, 2021