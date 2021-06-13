Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David L. HUMPHREY
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
HUMPHREY - David L.
June 9, 2021, age 67, beloved husband of Audrey Humphrey; father of Joseph Clark, Lamarrio Clark, Alfonso Haslip, Fitzgerald Haslip, Beverly Haslip, Ebony (Terrance) Segars, Rashad Greene, Courtney Humphrey, Raymond Humphrey and Nathan Humphrey; grandfather of ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother of Helene (JR) McGee, John Humphrey and the late Theresa Jemison, Charles Humphrey and James Humphrey; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11AM - 12PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd), where a Homegoing Celebration will follow at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
17
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
17
Interment
Mount Calvary Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Your Cousin Jacqueline Pride Watts
Jacqueline Pride Watts
Family
June 14, 2021
To my dear cousin David, may you Rest in Peace. You earned your wings, no more pain, no more suffering. God is with you now. You will be missed and always in my heart.
Shirley A Brown
Family
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results