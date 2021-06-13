HUMPHREY - David L.
June 9, 2021, age 67, beloved husband of Audrey Humphrey; father of Joseph Clark, Lamarrio Clark, Alfonso Haslip, Fitzgerald Haslip, Beverly Haslip, Ebony (Terrance) Segars, Rashad Greene, Courtney Humphrey, Raymond Humphrey and Nathan Humphrey; grandfather of ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother of Helene (JR) McGee, John Humphrey and the late Theresa Jemison, Charles Humphrey and James Humphrey; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11AM - 12PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd), where a Homegoing Celebration will follow at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.