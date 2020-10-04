EASON - David J.
Of Hudson, FL, entered into rest on September 10, 2020, after a short illness. Beloved husband of Martin Benjas; loving son of Phyllis (Werner) Frierson-Funkenhauser, and Ronald C. Eason; cherished brother of Ronald M. Eason; dear nephew of Catherine (Michael Guagenti) Scelsi, late Joan Sarow, and the late Geraldine Buono; also survived by his great-aunt Nicholina Keane, his great-uncle Gerardo (Lisa) Tagliaferri, his beloved cousin Corey Scelsi, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. David was a graduate of Cleveland Hill High School. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Nicholas Anglican Church, 539 Main St., West Seneca, on Saturday, October 10, at 1 PM. Face masks required. Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com