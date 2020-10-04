Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David J. EASON
EASON - David J.
Of Hudson, FL, entered into rest on September 10, 2020, after a short illness. Beloved husband of Martin Benjas; loving son of Phyllis (Werner) Frierson-Funkenhauser, and Ronald C. Eason; cherished brother of Ronald M. Eason; dear nephew of Catherine (Michael Guagenti) Scelsi, late Joan Sarow, and the late Geraldine Buono; also survived by his great-aunt Nicholina Keane, his great-uncle Gerardo (Lisa) Tagliaferri, his beloved cousin Corey Scelsi, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. David was a graduate of Cleveland Hill High School. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Nicholas Anglican Church, 539 Main St., West Seneca, on Saturday, October 10, at 1 PM. Face masks required. Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.