FILDES - David J.
Of Depew, NY, passed away on September 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 39 years to Jill (nee Garbarino) Fildes; loving father to Kathryn (Dave Orr) and Kristin (fiancé Jonathan Meyers) Fildes; devoted son to Evelyn (nee Gemerek) and the late James Fildes; also survived by two sisters, one brother, nieces, nephews and many friends. Though technically not a South Buffalonian, Dave was known as the "Voice of South Buffalo" for his work at the Chamber of Commerce, as no one possessed the "gift of gab" quite like Dave. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, from 4-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, at 9:30 AM, at Infant of Prague R.C. Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at both funeral home and church. Leave condolences at SmolarekCares.com
Go Bills !!
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2020.