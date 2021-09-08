JOHNSON - David C.
September 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Leslie (nee Oesterle); dear father of Matthew (Jackie) Johnson and Kimberly (Ryan) Glenn; loving grandfather of Isaac, Sadie, Elijah and Emily; brother of Mark (Gail) Johnson; also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Thursday, 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will follow at 7 PM. David retired from Praxair, was a member of Genesee County HOG and the Grand Island Rod and Gun Club. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
at givenow.lls.org
. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.