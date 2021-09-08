Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David C. JOHNSON
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
JOHNSON - David C.
September 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Leslie (nee Oesterle); dear father of Matthew (Jackie) Johnson and Kimberly (Ryan) Glenn; loving grandfather of Isaac, Sadie, Elijah and Emily; brother of Mark (Gail) Johnson; also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Thursday, 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will follow at 7 PM. David retired from Praxair, was a member of Genesee County HOG and the Grand Island Rod and Gun Club. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at givenow.lls.org. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Sep
9
Service
7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss
Leo & Kathy Auriemma
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results