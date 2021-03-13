Menu
David L. JONES
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street
Elma, NY
JONES - David L.
March 11, 2021, of Marilla at age 75. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Jakielaszek) Jones; devoted father of Jodi (Michael Wolf) Jones and David J. (Shannon) Jones; loving grandfather of Parker and Lillian Jones; dear brother of Maureen (Norm) Andrzejewski and Sue (Dave) Zalikowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. David was a mechanical engineer and retired from Cooper Turbo Compressors. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd), where services will be held 10:00 AM on Monday. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Mar
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
Dear Diana and Family, I was so saddened to hear about Dave. Prayers and good thoughts go to you and your family. We have long ago connections with Dave since he was our paperboy back in the day. May God bless you and comfort you with His love and peace. Karen Guido Minear
Karen L Minear
March 13, 2021
