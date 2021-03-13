JONES - David L.
March 11, 2021, of Marilla at age 75. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Jakielaszek) Jones; devoted father of Jodi (Michael Wolf) Jones and David J. (Shannon) Jones; loving grandfather of Parker and Lillian Jones; dear brother of Maureen (Norm) Andrzejewski and Sue (Dave) Zalikowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. David was a mechanical engineer and retired from Cooper Turbo Compressors. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd), where services will be held 10:00 AM on Monday. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 13, 2021.