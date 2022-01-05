KENSY - David S.
Age 52, of Freedom, NY passed away on January 1, 2022. Beloved son of Felicia (Wielgoszynski) Kensy and the late Raymond Kensy; cherished brother of Patricia (Dennis) Franklin, Judith (Victor) Duarte, Randolph (Kellen) Kensy, Cynthia (David) Taylor; beloved uncle of Joshua (Kelsey) Duarte, Taylor (Diana) Kensy, Victoria Kensy, Jacob (Sydney) Duarte, Rayanne Taylor, Dominic Taylor and the late Justin Duarte; he was also the great-uncle of three. Friends may call Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 2-8 PM at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main Street, Arcade. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10AM at St. Mary's Church in East Arcade, 6785 East Arcade Road, East Arcade, NY. Memorials may be made to the Erie County SPCA, 205 Ensminger Rd., Tonawanda, NY 14150, Bliss Rescue Squad, 6655 Rt. 362 Bliss, NY 14024 or HomeCare & Hospice, 563 W. Main St., Arcade, NY 14009. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.