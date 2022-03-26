KERRISON
KERRISON - David G.
Age 70, of the Town of Niagara, NY, passed away on March 22, 2022 at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo with his family by his side. Born on December 14, 1951 in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Robert G. and Gloria (Atkinson) Kerrison. On July 13, 1974 he married Kathryn Theis. In addition to his beloved wife, Dave is survived by sons, David W. Kerrison and Michael (Amber) Kerrison; grandchildren, Emma and Brian Kerrison; siblings, Rick (late Marcia) Kerrison, Darlene (Dean) Lewis, Randy (late Sue) Kerrison, Ron Kerrison and Steve Kerrison; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by an infant son, Nicholas and a brother, Robert (living, Dorothy) Kerrison. The family will be present to receive friends and celebrate Dave's life on Sunday, March 27th from 1-4 p.m. at the OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY (716-297-9007). In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923-1389. Professional arrangements are under the care of the Goodlander family. Share condolences, view his tribute video and read Dave's full life story at GOODLANDERCARES.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 26, 2022.