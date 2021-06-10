Kochanowski - David F. "Fuzzy"
June 8, 2021. Husband of the love of his life Kathleen (nee Bialoblocki); father of his heart, his love Stacy. David leaves behind many friends and extended family members. Memorials in David's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Saturday from 11 am until 1 pm at which time a funeral service will take place. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be shared online at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 10, 2021.