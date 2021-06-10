Menu
David F. "Fuzzy" KOCHANOWSKI
Kochanowski - David F. "Fuzzy"
June 8, 2021. Husband of the love of his life Kathleen (nee Bialoblocki); father of his heart, his love Stacy. David leaves behind many friends and extended family members. Memorials in David's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Saturday from 11 am until 1 pm at which time a funeral service will take place. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be shared online at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc.
2085 Union Rd, West, NY
My sincere condolences on Daves passing. I worked with Dave at DMIC for many years. He was the only guy to beat me to work every morning. Always kidding around in the toolroom with something to say. Would always stop and visit ,,,,,, i shall miss him. GOD BLESS.
Carl Hosmer
Work
June 10, 2021
May our Lord take him by his hand to his heavenly home where there is no more pain or suffering. And may God bless Kathy and his daughter Stacy in this most difficult time. Peace
Eddie Nagel ofs
June 10, 2021
So sorry for you loss. Dave and I worked for many years together at DMIC. He was part of the early crew, the nucleus, that helped the company grow.
Dave Wiedemer
Work
June 10, 2021
