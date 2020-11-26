Menu
David Kohl DOHERTY
DOHERTY - David Kohl
Son of David and Jennie Kohl Doherty, passed away on November 22, 2020 in Warm Hearth Village, Blacksburg, Virginia. David was born February 18, 1931 in Buffalo, NY. He taught in the Buffalo School System, concluding his career as the Principal of P.S. 81. David was a Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. Music was David's gift. He was a church organist most of his life. He was also talented with the violin and viola, and played for many years in the Amherst and the Orchard Park symphony orchestras. David married Lois J. Moll on July 4, 1973, who survives him. They were married for 47 years. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be held privately. Memorial gifts are welcomed for Healing Strides of Virginia, 672 Naff Rd., Boones Mill, VA 24065. Because of the therapeutic riding, David was able to keep walking and moving far longer than expected. Blacksburg Presbyterian Church would also be a choice for memorial gifts. Blacksburg Presbyterian Church, 701 Church St., Blacksburg, VA 24060. No flowers please. Arrangements by MCCOY FUNERAL HOME, Blacksburg.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
