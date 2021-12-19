Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David R. KRAEMER
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
KRAEMER - David R.
Of Lancaster, NY, December 10, 2021. Beloved husband of Gloria J. (nee Swabb); loving father of Deborah (Michael) Maryniewski, Kimberly (Michael) Wawrowski, Garth (Dorothea) and Gretchen (Dennis) Snyder; grandfather of David and Adam Maryniewski, Nicholas (Shannon) Wawrowski, Aaron and Hannah Wawrowski, Hunter and Dillon Snyder; brother of Michael and Philipp (Elizabeth); also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in David's name to the Memorial Fund at St. John's Lutheran Church, 55 Pleasant Ave., Lancaster, NY 14086. David worked 40 years as a lineman at NYS Electric and Gas. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dear Gloria and family, Doug and I are so sorry to hear about Dave. Are thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Gale Lahnen
Friend
December 19, 2021
Sorry to read about Daves passing. He was a very nice man and I always enjoyed his company. I hope your all able to make it through this difficult time, but know you will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Bob Bosse
Acquaintance
December 19, 2021
Dead Gloria cookie. And family n so sorry to hear about Dave he was a great guy my deepest sympathy Chris mckenzie broska
Christine McKenzie?
December 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I always enjoyed working with Dave having lots of laughs and good times .
Floyd Schilling
Friend
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results