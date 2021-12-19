KRAEMER - David R.
Of Lancaster, NY, December 10, 2021. Beloved husband of Gloria J. (nee Swabb); loving father of Deborah (Michael) Maryniewski, Kimberly (Michael) Wawrowski, Garth (Dorothea) and Gretchen (Dennis) Snyder; grandfather of David and Adam Maryniewski, Nicholas (Shannon) Wawrowski, Aaron and Hannah Wawrowski, Hunter and Dillon Snyder; brother of Michael and Philipp (Elizabeth); also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in David's name to the Memorial Fund at St. John's Lutheran Church, 55 Pleasant Ave., Lancaster, NY 14086. David worked 40 years as a lineman at NYS Electric and Gas. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.