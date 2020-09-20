KUCZKOWSKI - David.
Of Blasdell, entered into rest on September 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elaine (nee Mertowski); devoted father of Jason (Kathleen); cherished grandfather of Emma and Kyle; loving son of the late Joseph and Alice; dear brother of James. Also survived by nieces and nephews. No Prior visitation. Private Services. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Mr. Kuczkowski was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.