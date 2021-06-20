KUNTZ - David L.
Of Buffalo and Sardinia, NY, May 29, 2021. Beloved husband of Joleen M. (Malinowski) Kuntz; dearest father of Daleen M. Fletcher; grandfather of Joseph and Alex (Jessica) Fletcher, and Levi Hatling; great-grandfather of Mila Fletcher; son of the late Lawrence and Jane (Mosher) Kuntz; brother of Edie (Gerald) Rifenburg, Paula (John) Scanlon, and Dale (Liyun) Kuntz; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.