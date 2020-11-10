HASELEY - David L.
November 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. David is survived by his wife Joanne (Genet) Haseley; children Cheryl (Michael) Newton, Daryl (Rachel) Haseley, and the late Shawn Haseley; five grandchildren; sisters Diane (late Russell) Frerichs and Shirley (Howard) Walck; also several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, November 12th from 11 AM to 12 Noon with Funeral Services following at 12 Noon all at the Solid Rock Assembly of God Church, 8590 Rochester Rd., Gasport, NY 14067. Interment will be in Royalton Mountain Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church or to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094 would be appreciated. Visit www.pruddenandkandt.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 10, 2020.