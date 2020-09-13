Menu
David L. "Monty" MONTGOMERY
MONTGOMERY - David L. "Monty"
Age 76, of Chaffee, NY, passed away on September 10, 2020. Friends may call Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 3-7 PM at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Arcade Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 303, Arcade, NY 14009. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St, Arcade, NY 14009
