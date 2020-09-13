MONTGOMERY - David L. "Monty"
Age 76, of Chaffee, NY, passed away on September 10, 2020. Friends may call Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 3-7 PM at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Arcade Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 303, Arcade, NY 14009. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.