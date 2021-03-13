LaBella - David J.
March 8, 2021 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Rosemarie. Dear father of Christopher (Kelly) LaBella and Rachel (Martin) Kelley. Cherished grandfather of Caitlin, Nicholas, Madelyn, Gabriel and Timothy. Dear brother of Christine Pomietlasz, Dennis (Jeannette), Brian (Keath Fraser) and brother-in-law of Susan (Bob) Reid. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and cousins. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY, where funeral services will follow at 5 PM. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 13, 2021.