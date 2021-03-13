Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David J. LaBELLA
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
LaBella - David J.
March 8, 2021 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Rosemarie. Dear father of Christopher (Kelly) LaBella and Rachel (Martin) Kelley. Cherished grandfather of Caitlin, Nicholas, Madelyn, Gabriel and Timothy. Dear brother of Christine Pomietlasz, Dennis (Jeannette), Brian (Keath Fraser) and brother-in-law of Susan (Bob) Reid. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and cousins. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY, where funeral services will follow at 5 PM. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Mar
14
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rose and family I´m so sorry for your loss you are in my prayers
Maria
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results