LAPP - David C.

77, of the Town of Niagara, entered into eternal rest on December 13, 2020 at Niagara Hospice. Born in Niagara Falls, he was the son of Evelyn and John Lapp. Mr. Lapp was a CPA at his own firm in Niagara Falls. He had been Vice President of Finance for Sattlers Department Store and a former President of the Niagara Wheatfield Board of Education. Dave enjoyed spending time with his animals, playing the piano, being in his backyard, traveling and being with family and friends. Mr. Lapp was the husband of the late Carol Lapp and father of the late Kevin Lapp. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia (Nick) Emmons, grandchildren Samantha (Joe) Fisher, Jonathon (Amanda) Emmons, Cassandra Emmons, Emily Emmons, Brian Lapp, Nathan Lapp and Kiersten Lapp and great grandfather of two. He is also survived by his loving friend Pat Wattengel. Interment in Riverdale Cemetery, Lewiston, New York. Memorials may be to Niagara Hospice.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.