LEWANDOWSKI - David R.
December 29, 2021, age 65. Beloved husband of Margaret Dragone; devoted father of Jonathan (Michelle), Nicholas (Alicia), and Zachary (fiancee Chelsea Wartinger) Lewandowski; dearest step-father of Daniel (fiancee Clara Martin) Dragone; loving grandfather of Cole, Harper and Jessa; dear brother of Jackie (Dennis) Gaul, Rachel Fitzgerald, and Rick (Sheila Serafin) Lewandowski; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Thursday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst, NY 14226. Please assemble at church. Interment to immediately follow in St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Scleroderma Foundation at http://www.scleroderma.org
. Dave was a retired Senior Estimator at Forest Materials Inc. Share memories and condolences on Dave's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.