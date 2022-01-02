Menu
David R. LEWANDOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
LEWANDOWSKI - David R.
December 29, 2021, age 65. Beloved husband of Margaret Dragone; devoted father of Jonathan (Michelle), Nicholas (Alicia), and Zachary (fiancee Chelsea Wartinger) Lewandowski; dearest step-father of Daniel (fiancee Clara Martin) Dragone; loving grandfather of Cole, Harper and Jessa; dear brother of Jackie (Dennis) Gaul, Rachel Fitzgerald, and Rick (Sheila Serafin) Lewandowski; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Thursday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst, NY 14226. Please assemble at church. Interment to immediately follow in St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Scleroderma Foundation at http://www.scleroderma.org. Dave was a retired Senior Estimator at Forest Materials Inc. Share memories and condolences on Dave's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Christ the King Church
30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst, NY
Jan
6
Interment
St. Matthew Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were saddened to hear that Dave has past away, he will be missed, our condolences and prayers.
Mel and Dorothy Scheer
Friend
January 5, 2022
Our deepest sympathy for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jack & Benice Bidie
January 2, 2022
