Lloyd - David A.
Of Hamburg, NY, October 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Ramona L. (Lyons) Lloyd; dearest father of Dr. David R. (Dr. Anum) Lloyd and Adam G. (Katie) Lloyd; son of Doris J. (Rittman) and the late Robert A. Lloyd; brother of John (Diane) Lloyd; also survived by a niece. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.