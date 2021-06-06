LOVE - David L.
Of Lockport, entered into the kingdom of Heaven on June 3, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 25 years to Dianne (nee Larkin) Love; devoted father of Wendy Love and Amy (Joyce) Severe; cherished grandfather of Trenton (Jolee) Love and Jasmine (Allen Harris) Love; adored great-grandfather of Carter, Brettley and Relic; dear brother of Barbara (Gary) Werner, Stephen (Barb) Love, Deborah (Scott) Everhardt and Mary (Pat) Eddy; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Dave's life on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 1 PM at 5499 Murphy Rd., Lockport, NY 14094. Dave was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dave's memory may be made to Niagara Hospice House, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.