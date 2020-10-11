Menu
David M. FOOTE Jr.
FOOTE - David M., Jr.
October 9, 2020, of Grand Island. Father of David John "DJ" (fiancée Tamara) and Ryan Hayes Foote; grandfather of Aria and Coda Foote; brother of Marie (Tom) Long, Patrick (Jacqueline) and Mark Foote; uncle of Kelsey (Brett) Adams, Matthew, Stacey, Christopher, Jessica and Jacob Foote; former husband of Dana Erickson; former brother-in-law of Renee Canatta Foote. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
