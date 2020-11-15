OLIVIERI - David M.

November 13, 2020 of West Falls, NY. Beloved husband of Renee (nee Shady); devoted father of Francesca Teresa Marie and Angalene Antoinette Olivieri; loving son of Gene M. and Angeline M. Olivieri; cherished brother of Gene M. Jr. (Carla Orr) and Dean M. (Carli Cruse) Olivieri; fond son-in-law of Joseph T. and Antoinette Shehadi; dear brother-in-law of Sheila (Amine) Khoury, Diana (Elie) Harfouche, Dr. Joseph (Yvette) Shehadi, Michael (Sandra) Shady, Marlo Shehadi, and Kimberly (Maged) Natanios; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Tuesday from 4-8 PM at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday morning at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna. Please assemble at church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to be used according to the wishes of the family.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.