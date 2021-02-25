Menu
David V. MACIEJEWSKI
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Marley Funeral Home Inc
135 Main St
Attica, NY
MACIEJEWSKI - David V.
Age 85, of Orangeville, passed away on February 23, 2021. He was born on July 29, 1935 in Buffalo, NY, to the late Thadeus (Sophie Dorobiala) Maciejewski. David is survived by his beloved wife, Matilda (Kasputis) Maciejewski and several cousins. A Celebration of his Life will be held a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 30 Favor St., Attica, NY 14011. For more information please call (585) 591-1212 or to leave a message of condolence visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC., 135 Main St., Attica, New York 14011.


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.
To Tilly and family, it's been some time since I last saw Davey but I am so sad to hear from my sister he passed away and now reading it. I always tried to be there for Davey & Tilly when it came to looking out for Aunt Sophie when I lived at 62 Brownell in the back. My condolences to the entire family.
Paul L Gredzicki
February 25, 2021
