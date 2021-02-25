MACIEJEWSKI - David V.
Age 85, of Orangeville, passed away on February 23, 2021. He was born on July 29, 1935 in Buffalo, NY, to the late Thadeus (Sophie Dorobiala) Maciejewski. David is survived by his beloved wife, Matilda (Kasputis) Maciejewski and several cousins. A Celebration of his Life will be held a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 30 Favor St., Attica, NY 14011. For more information please call (585) 591-1212 or to leave a message of condolence visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC., 135 Main St., Attica, New York 14011.
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.