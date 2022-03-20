Menu
David W. MATTESON
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
MATTESON - David W.
Of Depew, entered into rest March 19, 2022. Beloved husband of Donna A. (nee Bova) Matteson; devoted father of Debbie (Alan) Gregoire, Barbara (David) Roberts, Mark (Tracy) Schork, Lynette (John) Stachewicz and the late Gary Schork Jr.; cherished grandfather of 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Wesley and Betty Matteson; dear brother of Debra, Lisa and the late Sandra, Richard, Kevin and Steven; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Mr. Matteson was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Interment Western New York National Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm sorry to hear of his passing. My message to Dave is to say THANK YOU. I had a talk with him prior to marrying Donna and he said to me he would take care of her. For that I say a promise kept. He loved the whole family unconditionally. To his family I say be proud because he accomplished his mission. He took care of his wife and enjoyed her family as if his own. Remember we don't control our death but we do control our life and for that did a great job. Thank you Dave for allowing me to know you
William Wielinski
Family
March 20, 2022
