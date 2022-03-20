I'm sorry to hear of his passing. My message to Dave is to say THANK YOU. I had a talk with him prior to marrying Donna and he said to me he would take care of her. For that I say a promise kept. He loved the whole family unconditionally. To his family I say be proud because he accomplished his mission. He took care of his wife and enjoyed her family as if his own. Remember we don't control our death but we do control our life and for that did a great job. Thank you Dave for allowing me to know you

William Wielinski Family March 20, 2022