MATTESON - David W.
Of Depew, entered into rest March 19, 2022. Beloved husband of Donna A. (nee Bova) Matteson; devoted father of Debbie (Alan) Gregoire, Barbara (David) Roberts, Mark (Tracy) Schork, Lynette (John) Stachewicz and the late Gary Schork Jr.; cherished grandfather of 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Wesley and Betty Matteson; dear brother of Debra, Lisa and the late Sandra, Richard, Kevin and Steven; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Mr. Matteson was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Interment Western New York National Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.